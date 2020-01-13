Tellor Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. Tellor has a market cap of $1.98 million and $62,090.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00033458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.02312402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00184506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00122020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor’s total supply is 816,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,319 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

