TenX (PAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $897,904.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. TenX has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $897,904.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, IDEX, Bit-Z and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.02372501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00182231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00121290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,617,012 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Neraex, Upbit, COSS, Liqui, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Coinrail, Livecoin, Bithumb, Bittrex, BitBay, Cobinhood, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, BigONE, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

