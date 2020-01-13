Terracoin Trading 10% Lower This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $683,220.00 and approximately $168.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,150.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.54 or 0.03271609 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00598090 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000495 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

