Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news sentiment score of 0.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.94.

TSLA traded up $39.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $517.50. 17,568,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,348,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $498.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

