Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $612.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $612.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.94.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $478.15 on Monday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $498.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 101.0% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

