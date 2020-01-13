Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTPH. Gabelli raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 386,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTPH opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 804.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 EPS for the current year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

