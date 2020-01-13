Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

