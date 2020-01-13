Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $886.63 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00015628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $886.63 million and approximately $36.89 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

