The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

KO stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.11. 7,965,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

