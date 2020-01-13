The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

