The Force Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.50 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $801,191.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007264 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,482,147 tokens. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.