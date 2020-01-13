Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending neutral on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Thermal Energy International stock opened at C$0.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. Thermal Energy International has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.09.

Get Thermal Energy International alerts:

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.