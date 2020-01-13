Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.23. 38,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,049. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.99. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

