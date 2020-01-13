Theta Fuel Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $781,798.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007362 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.