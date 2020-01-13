Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in December

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 9,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

THO traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 49,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,656. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other Thor Industries news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 61,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $13,411,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 296.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 474,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

