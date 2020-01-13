Thrive Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,344.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $614,625.00 and $31,344.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

