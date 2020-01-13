Tiaa Fsb Acquires 17,665 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $89.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $227.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.