Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,178 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.34% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $104,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,224 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,592,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,944 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,538,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.