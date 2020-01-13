Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $162,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 106.1% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,465 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 166.0% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 195.9% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,745 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $325.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.66. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $256.41 and a twelve month high of $327.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

