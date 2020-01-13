Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 2.85% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $294,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 94,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $118.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average of $113.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.98 and a twelve month high of $120.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.