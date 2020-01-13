Tiaa Fsb Has $1.38 Billion Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 2.21% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,375,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 234,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $54.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2012 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

