Tiaa Fsb Has $54.43 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $54,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $147.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

