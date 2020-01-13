Tiaa Fsb Has $842.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $842,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

