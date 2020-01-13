Tiaa Fsb Has $85.49 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,218 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 47,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,258,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 51,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $136.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average of $121.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

