Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,508 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.87% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $192,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $180.58 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.47 and a 52-week high of $181.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

