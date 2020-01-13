Tiaa Fsb Purchases 71,137 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,137 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in AT&T by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $3,186,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

T opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $281.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.