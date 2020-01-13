Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,220 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,308 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,645.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,683,000 after acquiring an additional 694,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,561,000 after acquiring an additional 598,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after acquiring an additional 395,830 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $328.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

