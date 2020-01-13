Tierion (TNT) Hits Market Cap of $19.26 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $19.26 million and approximately $659,460.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.02012479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.