Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $775,284.00 and $219.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00049509 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004678 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000622 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000151 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

