TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $854,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $557,803,000 after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

TJX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.62. 159,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

