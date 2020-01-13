TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 38,235 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

