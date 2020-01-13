Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Short Interest Update

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 691,700 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth $340,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 130.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of TMP opened at $90.60 on Monday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $71.54 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.