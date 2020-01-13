Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s previous close.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of TXG traded down C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.32. 228,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.04. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.41 and a twelve month high of C$21.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$261.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

