Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.00.

Shares of TIH traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$71.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$56.05 and a 52 week high of C$71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$975.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$959.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 3.9300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total value of C$42,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,069. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total transaction of C$364,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,107. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,143 shares of company stock valued at $430,772.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

