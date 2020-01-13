Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 1,469 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 target price on CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,422.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $6,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,385,415.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,129,657 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.49. 652,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $144.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

