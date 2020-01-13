Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 2,589 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 62.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,084 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $56,546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.