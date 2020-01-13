Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.78 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Ecolab by 166.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Ecolab by 100.0% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,238. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.