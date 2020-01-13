Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.36 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $82.33. 825,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

