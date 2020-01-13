Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases 5,480 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 486,558.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 330,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 330,860 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,306,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.