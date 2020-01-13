Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 1,573 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.78. 11,624,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.91. The company has a market cap of $1,230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.