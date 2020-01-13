Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $9,000.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

