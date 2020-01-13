Transcodium Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $85,608.00 and $115,228.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02349981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00123316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

