TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Update

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 991,120 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in TransEnterix by 38.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,382,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TransEnterix by 761.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 456,881 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $1.47 on Monday. TransEnterix has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $43.29.
TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million.
TransEnterix Company Profile
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
