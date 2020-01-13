Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $489.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

