Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.24. 11,187,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,312,578. Transocean has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 11.6% in the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 18.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

