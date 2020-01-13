Tratin (TRAT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Tratin has a total market capitalization of $22.59 million and $11.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tratin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, Tratin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.05978923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035535 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00115073 BTC.

About Tratin

Tratin is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin's total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin's official website is tratin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

