Travala.com Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Travala.com token can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $55,388.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,727,292 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform.

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

