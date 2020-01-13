Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 535,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 42,184 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. 1,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

