Triad Investment Management Has $2.91 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Triad Investment Management decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

SSNC stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

