Triad Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Triad Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $52.50 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

